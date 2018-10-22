How are bus routes and fare policies determined?

Listener Edward called into the show to express how unfair it seems that there isn't a Golden Arrow Bus route from his area that goes to the town centre. As a result he has to take a number of buses to get there, and pay multiple fares.
Kieno Kammies and Pippa Hudson followed up by speaking to Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, spokesperson for Golden Arrow Bus Service.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST