How extensive is protection offered by diplomatic immunity?

In light of events taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, where Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi is suspected to have been killed after entering the Saudi consulate, we look at the rules pertaining to the issue of diplomatic immunity.
Kieno Kammies and Pippa Hudson speaks to Prof Hennie Strydom, South African Research Chair in International Law at the University of Johannesburg.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST