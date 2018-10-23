Raising funds for those affected by the fires in Khayelitsha

Kieno Kammies speaks to Craig Stewart CEO of Warehouse Trust.
Online donations - https://www.givengain.com/cc/octoberfires/
Bank details for ETFT:
Acc name: The Warehouse Trust
Acc number: 071 883 053
Acc type: Current
Bank: Standard Bank
Branch Code: 025109
Reference: Fire(email address)
The warehouse is talking with local schools and NGOs about how their
learners, especially the grade 12s, can be supported.
Queries can be directed to respond@warehouse.org.za
