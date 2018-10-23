The gap between expectations and experience at SA Universities

UWC academic Dr. Subethra Pather conducted a study examining the expectations and realities of first-year students at the Cape university. And she found that if students feel disconnected from the institution it may lead to them failing or dropping out.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Subethra Pather UWC Teaching & Learning Specialist Office of the Dep. Vice-Chancellor.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST