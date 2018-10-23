Turning to tech to combat depression in women and mothers

With 1 in 3 South African women living in adversity suffering from some kind of mental disorder like depression, Innovation Edge, are calling for changemakers" to submit their tech-enabled ideas on how mothers suffering from depression and other mental disorders can be supported.
