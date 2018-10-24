Sand on the Simon's Town train tracks

Kieno Kammies speaks to Richard Walker Regional Manager Western Cape at Metrorail.
With summer on our doorstep, and the South Easter winds reaching full blast, we ask hi, what plans are in place to ensure the Simon's Town railway is not disrupted because of sand covering its tracks.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST