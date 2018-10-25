Remembering Hip Hop Pantsula

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse is a South African singer.
Today we mourn the passing of one of SA's brightest musical talents. Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse is a South African singer reflects on the life and times of Jabulani Tsambo better know to you and me as HHP.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST