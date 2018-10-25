Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US

Kieno Kammies speaks to Tristan Yates and Cindy Lim.
Tristan and Cindy Yeats decided to make the most of Cindy's maternity leave by taking their baby to all 50 states of the USA and setting a world record in the process. They're finally back home after the whirlwind trip and shared their story with Kieno Kammies.
