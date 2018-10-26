Currie Cup Final tips for Dobbo

Kieno Kammies speaks to John Dobson Western Province Coach.
With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Karen Neary , Director of Business Development & Shareholder talks to us about the challenges they faced, how the lockdown has affected business & the entry of bigger players into the women's only taxi business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jenny Morris owner of Yumcious and Robert Hodson General Manager at Centurion Lake Hotel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to David Lewis Executive Director at Corruption Watch.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Certified Financial planner Paul RoelofseLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman.LISTEN TO PODCAST