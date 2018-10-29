Bertha Centre celebrates launch of SA's first social impact bond

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Susan de Witt Innovative Finance Lead at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Graduate School of Business



Early childhood development important for the success of a nation and its economy. The Bertha Centre recently launched South Africa's first social impact bond focused on early childhood education. Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Susan de Witt, Innovative Finance Lead at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the GSB.