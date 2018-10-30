Second SA congress of integrative Medicine coming soon

Kieno Kammies speaks to conference chair Dr Leila Sadien
Many patients, as well as doctors and those offering medical treatment, are looking for new solutions to chronic diseases that will not only mask symptoms but lead to full recovery. One can find out more about the world of integrative medicine at the second SA Congress of Integrative Medicine from 17 – 18 November at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West.
Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to are restaurateurs Richard Key & Rudi Minnaar.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to the entrepreneur behind Localflix, Bongane Radebe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DW correspondent Chelsey Delaney gives updates on the latest international stories.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.LISTEN TO PODCAST