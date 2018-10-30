Second SA congress of integrative Medicine coming soon

Kieno Kammies speaks to conference chair Dr Leila Sadien



Many patients, as well as doctors and those offering medical treatment, are looking for new solutions to chronic diseases that will not only mask symptoms but lead to full recovery. One can find out more about the world of integrative medicine at the second SA Congress of Integrative Medicine from 17 – 18 November at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West.