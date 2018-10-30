Our kids are wearing the wrong shoes

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Ranel Venter Department of Sport Science in the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.



Research done by Stellenbosch Universities' Department of Sport Science has found that we are forcing our kids to wear shoes designed for European feet, and it can negatively affect their physical development. The study found SA kids who spent more time barefoot, could jump further and balance.