SA-made horror film screened at HorrorFest ahead of Halloween

The South African-made movie “Hell Trip” was well-received at Comic Con when it was launched last month and has received great interest from international buyers world-wide. The trailer has received over 36000 views in just 3 short days. It will also be shown at the Labia for HorrorFest 2018 ahead of Halloween. Kieno Kammies spoke to co-director Patrick Garcia.