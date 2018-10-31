Fires update in George area

Kieno Kammies speaks to EWN Reporter Monique Mortlock.
The fires in George have claimed eight lives and destroyed nearly 50 000 hectares of vegetation in the George/Knysna area. Scores of people have been forced to flee their homes and they now live with the very real threat that when they return to the area their homes will be reduced to ash.
Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.
With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.
Kieno speaks to are restaurateurs Richard Key & Rudi Minnaar.
Kieno speaks to the entrepreneur behind Localflix, Bongane Radebe.
DW correspondent Chelsey Delaney gives updates on the latest international stories.
Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.
With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.
Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.