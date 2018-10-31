What is Guerilla cricket live commentary?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Simon Gear Founder of Guerilla Cricket South Africa



Frustrated at not being able to follow the Proteas away tour to England in 2017 as the SABC was not covering the tour on radio and the BBC broadcast was being geo-blocked, Simon Gear approached the creators of Guerilla Cricket to see if he could start a Guerilla Cricket of his own.