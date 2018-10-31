The World View - The living planet report

The World View
A German Serial Killer a male nurse has admitted to over 100 murders.Falling Drones renewed U.K. rules because of drone danger to the public. The Saudi Halloween Party 17 women from the Philippines are in jail.
Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to are restaurateurs Richard Key & Rudi Minnaar.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to the entrepreneur behind Localflix, Bongane Radebe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
DW correspondent Chelsey Delaney gives updates on the latest international stories.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.LISTEN TO PODCAST