2018 tax season draws to a close

Kieno Kammies speaks to acting SARS Commissioner Mark Kingon



The deadline for submitting individual tax returns via e-filing was midnight 31 October. Thanks to the technology they have, SARS is able to get realtime data on things such as how many people have filed tax returns, filing patterns, amount of refunds paid, usage of eFiling versus filing at a branch, number of calls received at their contact centre, etc.