Malooty Gigupta must continue flexing his muscle

Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail



Be careful what you ask for. Tom Moyane got the quick response he demanded from the president. Even Busisiwe Mkhwebane believes the president should act against Gigaba. But that's not related to his hand job, rather his slippery tongue.The bulls have returned. At almost 54,000 index points, the JSE all share index is now 6% higher than last week.