Are Water Management Devices being adjusted?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Xanthea Limberg Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services; Energy at City Of Cape Town.



At the beginning of October the City of Cape Town eased water restrictions from level 6B to level 5, and this included the increase in the personal water use limit from 50 to 70 litres per person per day. Derek from Durbanville asked on Friday whether Water Management Devices which were fitted to anumber of household water meters would therefore be adjusted to take this into account.