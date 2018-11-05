Why education is the only thing that will increase the quality of entrepreneurial

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Mikael Samuelsson Associate Professor at Graduate School of Business.



The Graduate School of Business' newly-appointed Associate Professor, Mickael Samuelsson, believes that education is the only thing that will increase the quality of entrepreneurial efforts in South Africa and that there is a need to change the education system to one which focuses on creating generations of problem-solvers with an "I can do capacity", rather than job seekers.