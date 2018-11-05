Drug testing in Western Cape schools

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jessica Shelver Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schafer at Western Cape Government.



In 2017 random drug testing of Cape primary school and high school learners found that 66percent of them tested positive for narcotics. And after the emergence of videos on social media showing learners convulsing and hallucinating on drugs, the problem is clearly real and life threatening.