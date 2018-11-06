Sexy Socks - Where are they now?

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dave Hutchinson, founder of Sexy Socks, spoke to Kieno regarding how one can really change your reality if you work hard at it.



For every pair of Sexy Socks bought, they give a pair of school socks to a

child in one of South Africa’s township schools. That is what Sexy Socks is all

about – warm toes all round.