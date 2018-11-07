Funky South African footwear taking world by storm

Kieno Kammies spoke to Nick Dreyer, the CEO of DORP



How does one re-imagine the humble South African veldskoen? That's exactly what a group of Capetonians have been doing, by giving them a makeover using Mzanzi-inspired hues and the world has gone crazy for them. They've now released Plakkies for summer.