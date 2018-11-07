Extra Time In Exams: Your Child May Be Eligible

Kieno Kammies speaks to Bronagh Hammond Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department.



Exams are a stressful time for all parents, whether your child is writing grade 2 or grade 12. If your child has a learning disability, they may be eligible for extra time during exams, as the Education Department's Bronagh Hammond explains to Kieno Kammies.