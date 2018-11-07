Backabuddy campaign to help Cheslin Abrahams get hearing aid

Kieno Kammies speaks to Lali van Zuydam: Backabuddy campaign and Charnaé Pieterse Ear Institute Belville.



A backabuddy campaign has been created to raise funds towards a hearing aid for Cheslin Marsh, who survived an attack that claimed the life of his friend Hannah Cornelius in May 2017. The campaign was started by Hannah's cousin Lali van Zuydam