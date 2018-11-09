The volunteer wildfire services inaugural nuweberg trail challenge

Kieno Kammies speaks to Norman McFarlane Marketing team member.
VWS Marketing team member Norman McFarlane joins Kieno on air. The Volunteer Wildfire Services is staging its inaugural Nuweberg Trail Challenge in the Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve near Grabouw, on Sunday morning.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST