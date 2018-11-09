Stellenbosch University launches SA's first centre for food safety

Kieno Kammies speaks to Prof Pieter Gouws Acting director of the Centre for Food Safety.
More than 200 people died during the 2017 listeriosis outbreak. Now food-manufacturing giant Tiger Brands has banded together with the University of Stellenbosch to launch the country’s very first Centre for Food Safety, to ensure a disaster of this magnitude does not happen again.
