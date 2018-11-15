Builders Warehouse looking for schools to receive donated sports equipment

Kieno Kammies speaks to Jurie Wessell replenishment manager at Builders Warehouse Northgate.
The Builders Wharehouse, Northgate, explains how they have been collecting sports equipment to give to needy organisations, all with the hope of positively influencing vulnerable youngsters.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST