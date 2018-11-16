Changes to school policy in the Cape approved

Kieno Kammies speaks to Debbie Schafer MEC for Education at Western Cape Government.
Western Cape Education Amendment Bill was passed. It makes way for some new innovative programs which the MEC hopes will benefit all learners in the province. But the most controversial of the amendments must surely relate to the sale and availability of alcohol at school functions.
