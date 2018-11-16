Malusi Gigaba must keep flexing his muscle

OnAir
Kieno Kammies speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
The price of petrol will drop by up to R1.54 cents per litre in December.Three new banks starting in South Africa next year.
Prof Glenda Gray
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.