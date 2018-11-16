Why banning cellphones in schools is a bad idea

Kieno Kammies speaks to Bilal Kathrada is author of Technology Watch
We recently had a chat regarding how cellphones and technology are proving disruptive in classrooms according to some teachers, but Bilal feels that we should embrace technology in order to advance our children and their education.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST