Changing dynamic of evictions in SA

OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Kieno Kammies speaks to Michelle Dickens, MD at TPN, a registered credit bureau, talks about the changing dynamic when it comes to evictions following detailed research of the housing and rental markets.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST