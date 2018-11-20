What the IMF report means for SA?

OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Kieno Kammies speaks to Dennis Dykes Chief Economist at Nedbank
Nedbank economist Dennis Dykes makes sense of the IMF Report on South Africa and what it means for our economy and people in the near future.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST