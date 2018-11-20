These are the most in-demand jobs skills in South Africa right now

Kieno Kammies speaks to Odile Badenhorst Communications Manager CareerJunction
Jobs portal CareerJunction just released its latest index for October 2018, showing which job skills are most sought-after by employers in South Africa right now. The group identified three positions that are in high demand, which employers are looking to fill.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST