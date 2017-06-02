Bone marrow donor

Zaida Palm whose 3-year old son Raqeeb was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia and requires a bone marrow transplant. Sadly, there isn’t a suitable match at the moment among those registered with the SA Bone Marrow registry, and one of the issues of getting people registered is the fear that it will be a painful and invasive procedure for the potential donor. Gary from Edgemead was found to be a suitable match when his brother required such a transplant, and he explained how painless the procedure was.