Helen Zille clarifies issues on her suspension from DA

Guest: Helen Zille Premier of the Western Cape province, and a member of the Western Cape Provinci.



The DA federal executive announced over the weekend it will be serving Helen Zille with a notice of intention to suspend her from the party's activities.The suspension will be in place until the outcome of her disciplinatry hearing for her tweets on colonialism and for not issuing an unreserved apology when asked to do so by the DA leader Mmusi Maimane.