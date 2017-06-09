South African to set world record for playing longest hole in golf

A few years ago we spoke to Ron Rutland about his (27 month-long) adventure of cycling through Africa and then Europe, to make his way to the 2015 Rugby World Cup in Brighton - only to see South Africa beaten by Japan.



He is about to set off for Mongolia, where he plans to set a world record for the longest hole in golf ever played - and which will be endorsed by the European Tour



He will be serving as a caddy to Northern Irishman Adam Rolston, over 82 days and covering 1850km... and all for a good cause - raising funds for Laureus Sport for Good