40% of SA workers plan on 'pulling a sickie' this winter - survey

Today at 11:45 Genevieve Manuel continued Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 12:05 SONA HIGHLIGHTS: AUDIO The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:10 How do we get our local municipalities back in order? DDP The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Paul Kariuki

Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)

Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)

125 125

Today at 12:10 Sona 2021: Ramaphosa appoints anti-corruption body The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now

125 125

Today at 12:15 Agri's reaction to SONA 2021 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Kobus Laubscher - Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri

125 125

Today at 12:15 Ramaphosa extends special Covid-19 grant and Ters benefits. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker

125 125

Today at 12:23 Proposed changes to South Africa's ID Management Policy - Iranti responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sbu xcxc - Trans specialist at Iranti .Org A Queer Visual Media Organisation

125 125

Today at 12:23 Liquor Industry Disappointed that Ramaphosa did not touch on booze policy at SONA. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane

125 125

Today at 12:27 Kevin Brandt: Health Dept ready to roll out on Ramaphosa vaccine promises. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:27 What does not sink: Read the SONA 2021 poem by Siphokazi Jonas The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:37 POCA bust: Hawks swoop in on suspects in Brian Wainstein murder case The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Colonel Katlego Mogale

125 125

Today at 12:37 The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and the National Taxi Alliance say they have taken note of the report, they hope the report’s recommendations will be acted upon. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thabisho Molelekwa - Spokesperson at Santaco

125 125

Today at 12:40 Gang violence shows new trend in Elsies River - CPF chair speaks out The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Imraan Mukaddam - Deputy Chair and PRO at Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF)

125 125

Today at 12:41 HAWKS ARREST 15 PEOPLE IN CONNECTION WITH MADIBA MEMORIAL SERVICE FRAUD. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 The Proposed Children's Amendment Bill and why Counter Submissions are Important The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jeevie Pillay - Member, adoption Specialist and social worker at South African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice (SAASWIPP)

125 125

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

125 125

Today at 12:52 Sea Harvest and Capetalk: Let's get punny The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:52 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

125 125

Today at 12:56 Mi Casa’s Mamela Video Reaches 1 Million Views! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Siphokazi Jonas Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

SIPHOKAZI JONAS - at Poet

125 125

Today at 13:40 Book Club - The Great Escape from the Woodlands Nursing Home Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Joanna Nell

Joanna Nell mobile

125 125

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - Busting immune building myths with Dr Yashica Khalawan Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Yashica Khalawan

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 18:09 Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125