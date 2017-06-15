Quintessential Cape Town: Sacks Butchery

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 11:45
Genevieve Manuel continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:05
SONA HIGHLIGHTS: AUDIO
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:10
How do we get our local municipalities back in order? DDP
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director at Democracy Development Program (DDP)
125
Today at 12:10
Sona 2021: Ramaphosa appoints anti-corruption body
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
Guests
Paul Hoffman- Director of Accountability Now
125
Today at 12:15
Agri's reaction to SONA 2021
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher - Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri
Guests
Dr Kobus Laubscher - Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri
125
Today at 12:15
Ramaphosa extends special Covid-19 grant and Ters benefits.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
Guests
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker
125
Today at 12:23
Proposed changes to South Africa's ID Management Policy - Iranti responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sbu xcxc - Trans specialist at Iranti .Org A Queer Visual Media Organisation
Guests
Sbu xcxc - Trans specialist at Iranti .Org A Queer Visual Media Organisation
125
Today at 12:23
Liquor Industry Disappointed that Ramaphosa did not touch on booze policy at SONA.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Guests
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
125
Today at 12:27
Kevin Brandt: Health Dept ready to roll out on Ramaphosa vaccine promises.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:27
What does not sink: Read the SONA 2021 poem by Siphokazi Jonas
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 12:37
POCA bust: Hawks swoop in on suspects in Brian Wainstein murder case
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
Guests
Colonel Katlego Mogale
125
Today at 12:37
The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and the National Taxi Alliance say they have taken note of the report, they hope the report’s recommendations will be acted upon.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thabisho Molelekwa - Spokesperson at Santaco
Guests
Thabisho Molelekwa - Spokesperson at Santaco
125
Today at 12:40
Gang violence shows new trend in Elsies River - CPF chair speaks out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraan Mukaddam - Deputy Chair and PRO at Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF)
Guests
Imraan Mukaddam - Deputy Chair and PRO at Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF)
125
Today at 12:41
HAWKS ARREST 15 PEOPLE IN CONNECTION WITH MADIBA MEMORIAL SERVICE FRAUD.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:45
The Proposed Children's Amendment Bill and why Counter Submissions are Important
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jeevie Pillay - Member, adoption Specialist and social worker at South African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice (SAASWIPP)
Guests
Jeevie Pillay - Member, adoption Specialist and social worker at South African Association for Social Workers in Private Practice (SAASWIPP)
125
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
125
Today at 12:52
Sea Harvest and Capetalk: Let's get punny
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 12:56
Mi Casa’s Mamela Video Reaches 1 Million Views!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Siphokazi Jonas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
SIPHOKAZI JONAS - at Poet
Guests
SIPHOKAZI JONAS - at Poet
125
Today at 13:40
Book Club - The Great Escape from the Woodlands Nursing Home
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joanna Nell
Joanna Nell mobile
Guests
Joanna Nell
Joanna Nell mobile
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Busting immune building myths with Dr Yashica Khalawan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Yashica Khalawan
Guests
Dr Yashica Khalawan
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 18:09
Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
Guests
JP Landman - Political & Trend Analyst at ...
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Ma - Petite ( Premium Children's Decor)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauline Parker - Founder & Owner at Ma Petite
Guests
Pauline Parker - Founder & Owner at Ma Petite
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up