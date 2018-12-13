What'sViral - Man erects massive middle finger statue

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:05
NEIL MANTHORP: How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:10
Home Affairs readiness to open ports of entry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Home Affairs Minister
Today at 16:20
The re-opening of the wine industry in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ken Forrester - Ken Forrester Wines
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Westbury
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Snowy Mattera
Today at 16:50
Telkom reports 41% rise in sales from its cellular business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: Did the 501Y.V2 variant come from SA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vicky Baillie - Medical Research Council: Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, University of the Wits
Today at 17:10
‘SA considers staggered approach in AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out’
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 17:20
Let's take it back a step - what is Reddit?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Copious rain wont change SA's water supply in the long term
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
Financial Mail: Kentridgenomics: What rocketing prices for William’s work say about SA’s art market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ruarc Peffers - MD of Aspire Art Auctions
Today at 17:53
Trump impeachment trial set to get underway in Senate
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
simon marks
Today at 18:13
MIC Commits USD10m to Knife Capital’s African Series B Expansion Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Cape Town based design company Ideso's PAPR wins Gold at the International Design Awards.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Ruwiel - Director at Ideso
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor & Author of Africa's Billionaires at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
New system to track down maintenance dodgers and check their finances The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says it's coming for child maintenance defaulters who don't want to be found. 9 February 2021 2:43 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
'Children are playing in graveyards' - Nyanga ward councillor 'We are lacking facilities for our children to play' says Nyanga ward councillor Khaya Yozi on The Midday Report... 9 February 2021 1:14 PM
View all Local
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
W Cape vaccine roll-out: 'We are going to have to reset our strategy' Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health, explains the next steps. 8 February 2021 1:56 PM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
View all Politics
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start' For 7 years, Nedbank reaped huge profits from its shady relationship with Gupta-linked Regiments Capital, says Susan Comrie. 9 February 2021 8:54 AM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
What'sViral - Man erects massive middle finger statue

What'sViral - Man erects massive middle finger statue

13 December 2018 6:32 AM

What's viral with Primedia digital content sub editor Barbara Friedman


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Latest from the world of advertising

9 February 2021 12:14 PM

With Jonathan Cherry CherryFlava Media 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amanzi for Food

9 February 2021 12:11 PM

Kieno speaks to Sarah Durr.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups

9 February 2021 12:06 PM

The UCT GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups. This collaboration will offer a host of benefits to participants on the UCT GSB’s Solution Space E-Track programme.

Here to tell us a bit more about this today are Eero Tarjanne, Head of Business Development & Ecosystem at Ayoba, and Shiela Yabo, Programme Manager at the UCT GSB Solution Space.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world

9 February 2021 11:03 AM

Kieno speaks to Rohan to walk us through the journey of Rovos rail, that over the years had to deal with many challenges to become the success it is today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city

9 February 2021 10:25 AM

Kieno speaks to Felicity Purchase Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire #GuptaNaturalisation

9 February 2021 9:45 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

9 February 2021 9:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board

8 February 2021 12:22 PM

Rohan Vos who privately operates Rovos Rail

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

8 February 2021 12:19 PM

With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opportunities before the tax year end

8 February 2021 12:11 PM

With certified financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Converse giving away R1mn towards kicking student debt in SA

9 February 2021 3:23 PM

Owner of Buccaneers Bar in EL arrested for flouting lockdown rules

9 February 2021 2:25 PM

Mandatory COVID-19 tests in quarantine for UK arrivals

9 February 2021 1:52 PM

