Barbs' Wire

Today at 14:50
Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sibusiso Mashiloane
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: Scene setting of vaccine arrival
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: State Capture: Zuma response, Godi, Mazzone, Ranto testimonies
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Stevens - founded Geneva Network in 2015
Today at 15:20
PTSD exploding amongst our educators
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 15:40
Zuma defies ConCourt order
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 15:50
Uganda's Bobi Wine fills an election petition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Nakirya - News Correspondent
Today at 15:50
Photographer Documenting Lockdown Raises Over R600k for Charities
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chad Nathan
Today at 16:05
Redi Tlhabi | The ANC and its factions: A threat to the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Redi Tlhabi
Today at 16:10
Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer
Today at 16:20
Budget woes mean SA doctors jobless while hospitals battle Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 16:33
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House
Today at 17:45
Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 18:08
Deloitte tracks Mining industry trends on the horizon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Lane - Leader of Energy, Resources and Industrials at Africa Deloitte
Today at 18:12
The minerals council on the state of the Mining Nation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Henk Langenhoven - Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOKM: Mdluli Safari Lodge sets new standard for impact investing in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Malcolm Segal - Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge
Today at 19:08
How has the fate of MBA qualification changed during Covid-19? Is it still worth it?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jako Volschenk - Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
2 Matric Rage superspreaders 'can be charged with attempted murder' Attorney Maushami Chetty says knowingly attending a party with Covid-19 and partygoers then contracting the virus is an offence. 1 February 2021 1:22 PM
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant Novavax reported that results from mid-stage trials showed its vaccine had 60% efficacy preventing Covid-19. 1 February 2021 12:14 PM
Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year Public school teachers are returning to work on Monday to prepare for the official reopening on 15 February. 1 February 2021 11:13 AM
"I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry Former president Jacob Zuma has shown the ConCourt the middle finger in a move that is expected to further divide the governing pa... 1 February 2021 1:49 PM
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade? UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible. 1 February 2021 10:28 AM
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week. 1 February 2021 10:21 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
You employer may NOT cut your salary without your consent – labour lawyer Companies are still cutting salaries to stay alive. "There is an obligation on the company to consult," says Silke Rathbone. 28 January 2021 11:27 AM
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-The best investment! Is there such a thing?
1 February 2021 11:44 AM

1 February 2021 11:44 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
1 February 2021 11:12 AM

1 February 2021 11:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with the BBC Pete Ross

1 February 2021 10:40 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Novavax vaccine trial shows people can be re-infected with Covid

1 February 2021 10:38 AM

Prof Glenda Gray

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

1 February 2021 9:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open line

1 February 2021 9:43 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changing your business model in the face of a pandemic

29 January 2021 12:18 PM

With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The slotmachine in your pocket - The addictive nature of Tech

29 January 2021 11:46 AM

The future now with dr Roze Phillips.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Classic Vinyl sales still strong despite the pandemic

29 January 2021 10:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle

29 January 2021 10:26 AM

With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to address South Africans tonight after scheduled arrival of vaccines

Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade?

Politics

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

Local

Ramaphosa defends enforcing lockdown to curb COVID-19 infections

1 February 2021 1:20 PM

Corruption Watch calls on Fusion Centre to probe Ters-related corruption

1 February 2021 12:50 PM

Ramaphosa schedules family meeting for Monday night

1 February 2021 12:45 PM

