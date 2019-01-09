Update on two little boys who saved their dog

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:40
Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Du Preez
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
Today at 15:10
Cuban doctors nominated by SA for Nobel Peace Prize for Covid-19 help.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
SA Christian Forum taking Dlamini-Zuma to court over lockdown church ban
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Zukiswa Rantho to testify at Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
The latest on Covid-19 figures: The ratio between positive tests and asymptomatic infections.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
Today at 15:20
Corruption counselling and Update on Truck torching case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
Today at 15:40
Back to school: Handbooks or e-books? Is there a real difference?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cathy Kell - Associate Professor in the School of Education at UCT,
Today at 15:50
Is ending anonymity on social media the answer to racial abuse?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
Today at 15:53
Flooding expected in Gauteng, heavy rainfall in Mpumalanga and Limpopo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:05
What to do about the SSA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Murray Hunter
Today at 16:10
Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Mzie Yawa who is the Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF.
Today at 16:20
OUTA: Liquidate SAA without delay!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Kroonstaad
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Max Du Preez
Today at 16:33
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
Parliament hearing on the Beitbridge border fence fiasco.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Patricia de Lille
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
News24: JP Landman: What's the story with SA's Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman - Political and economic analyst
Today at 17:20
The lifting of the alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 17:24
Have you spotted Pom Pom Weed?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alekzandra Mari Szewczuk, PHD student at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:45
South Africa's most trusted sneaker laundry service.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu - The Sneaker Shack founder
Today at 17:53
Bongani Mountain Lodge attacked and burnt to the ground
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steffen Schneier
Today at 18:15
First day of alcohol says. There is no panic buying. Customers got their fix from the black market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Solly Kramer - CEO at Norman Goodfellows
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaap Hamman - CEO at PEP Stores
Today at 18:50
Donna Flowers keeping up with the demand of flowers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town The demand for cremations has almost tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the City of Cape Town. 2 February 2021 1:36 PM
Why were no arrests made during this weekend's beach protests? Were the lack of arrests this weekend a sign of a racist, classist police service, asks The Midday Report's Lester Kiewit. 2 February 2021 1:23 PM
Most schools in SA not ready to open. Most schools in W Cape are ready - survey Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa. 2 February 2021 1:18 PM
View all Local
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy "For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi. 2 February 2021 11:04 AM
IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to the final say on when South Africa votes, says Sy Mamabolo of the IEC. 2 February 2021 10:37 AM
View all Politics
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance… 1 February 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Update on two little boys who saved their dog

Update on two little boys who saved their dog

9 January 2019 6:37 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to Nella Etkind of Beautiful News talks about making a mini-movie about impoverished brothers Gerry and Peter Cedras and their 14km walk to find
treatment for their sick dog.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Latest from world of advertising

2 February 2021 12:05 PM

With Jonathan Cherry Director at Cherryflava Media.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Women only taxi's

2 February 2021 11:48 AM

Karen Neary , Director of Business Development & Shareholder talks to us about the challenges they faced, how the lockdown has affected business & the entry of bigger players into the women's only taxi business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Back to Business

2 February 2021 11:10 AM

Kieno speaks to Jenny Morris owner of Yumcious and Robert Hodson General Manager at Centurion Lake Hotel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commissions investigation of the dramatic rise in the price of ginger

2 February 2021 10:54 AM

Kieno speaks to Joseph Selolo Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Last call for City vendors to apply for Smart Supplier Programme

2 February 2021 10:51 AM

Kieno speaks to Alderman James Vos Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corruption Watch report on TERS related corruption

2 February 2021 10:21 AM

Kieno speaks to David Lewis Executive Director at Corruption Watch.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

2 February 2021 10:08 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #FamilyMeeting #Level3 #Tops

2 February 2021 9:48 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The best investment! Is there such a thing?

1 February 2021 11:44 AM

With Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman

1 February 2021 11:12 AM

With Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

