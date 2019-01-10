Doctors anger at Discovery health policy changes

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Ryan Noach Deputy Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Doctors are up in arms at changes made by Discovery Health which now means patients who have been booked for operations at a certain hospital will have to find an extra R5000 or got to an approved clinic.
Kieno speaks to Jeremy Yatt CEO of Fedhealth.
With Dr Roze Phillips, futurist and medical doctor.
Kieno speaks to are restaurateurs Richard Key & Rudi Minnaar.
Kieno speaks to the entrepreneur behind Localflix, Bongane Radebe.
DW correspondent Chelsey Delaney gives updates on the latest international stories.
Kieno speaks to Omy Naidoo of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians.
With Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.
Kieno speaks to Albert Fritz MEC for community safety.