Astron energy schools programme helps poorer schools overcome maths and science

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Divorce Season - “What are my rights around divorce? "
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Shani van Niekerk - Senior Associate and Attorney at Adams & Adams
Today at 22:05
Want To Study In America? EducationUSA Is Here To Help
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Alice King - EducationUSA adviser
Today at 22:31
Higher education COVID response: Connection is key to positive outcomes - survey
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Director at The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the vari... 9 February 2021 7:12 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
Waterbody and public park will be at the heart of former Ratanga Junction site Century City developers are building a green open space and a lake area that will be known as Ratanga Park, forming part of a bigg... 9 February 2021 4:40 PM
View all Local
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different fr... 9 February 2021 5:57 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
View all Politics
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
'I lost 15kg on Keto' - woman claims diet changed her life, but is it safe? The low carb high-fat Keto Diet promises significant results but is it safe asks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King... 8 February 2021 11:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Love or hate Marmite? Brits are getting the 'dynamite' chilli version Unilever has responded to fans' requests and brought out a limited 6-month spicy run of the spread in the UK. #MarmiteDynamite 8 February 2021 11:31 AM
'Correct to put AstraZeneca on hold, but J&J Janssen Covid vaccine is hopeful' Prof Glenda Grey says single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been found to be efficacious against hospitalisations and deaths. 8 February 2021 7:50 AM
Eye on the prize: How my addiction to competitions turned into a full-time job Diana Coke, from Brighton in the UK, is making a living from her addiction to competitions. 7 February 2021 9:58 AM
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
Astron energy schools programme helps poorer schools overcome maths and science

Astron energy schools programme helps poorer schools overcome maths and science

31 January 2019 6:38 AM

Kieno Kammies speaks to MJ Schwartz, Cape Town Science Centre Education Manager, talks about the advantages students gain from the focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in the Astron Energy Schools Programme.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Latest from the world of advertising

9 February 2021 12:14 PM

With Jonathan Cherry CherryFlava Media 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Amanzi for Food

9 February 2021 12:11 PM

Kieno speaks to Sarah Durr.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups

9 February 2021 12:06 PM

The UCT GSB Solution Space recently announced a new partnership with Ayoba to continue to develop and scale promising start-ups. This collaboration will offer a host of benefits to participants on the UCT GSB’s Solution Space E-Track programme.

Here to tell us a bit more about this today are Eero Tarjanne, Head of Business Development & Ecosystem at Ayoba, and Shiela Yabo, Programme Manager at the UCT GSB Solution Space.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The success of Rovos Rail the most luxurious train in the world

9 February 2021 11:03 AM

Kieno speaks to Rohan to walk us through the journey of Rovos rail, that over the years had to deal with many challenges to become the success it is today.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of CT calls on police minister for action relating to ongoing attacks on bus commuters in the city

9 February 2021 10:25 AM

Kieno speaks to Felicity Purchase Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire #GuptaNaturalisation

9 February 2021 9:45 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

9 February 2021 9:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board

8 February 2021 12:22 PM

Rohan Vos who privately operates Rovos Rail

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather

8 February 2021 12:19 PM

With Alistair Fairweather Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Opportunities before the tax year end

8 February 2021 12:11 PM

With certified financial planner Paul Roelofse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Nedbank chose not to see any wrongdoing. There were red flags from the start'

Business Local

Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech

Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Cope drafts private member’s bill to amend Electoral Act

9 February 2021 7:40 PM

Nteta: Tegeta didn't deliver coal on time after prepayment of R1.68bn from Eskom

9 February 2021 7:36 PM

AstraZeneca vaccine can still prevent severe disease - Gavi Vaccine Alliance

9 February 2021 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA