Eskom explains why you were hit with loadshedding

Kieno Kammies speaks to Andrew Etzinger Senior General Manager For Demand Management at Eskom



Saftu said it would orchestrate a national shutdown on 26-27 March, too, where its members would go on strike to protest the Eskom unbundling plan. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), one of three recognised unions at the power utility, has rejected the unbundling of Eskom, Fin24 reported previously. The union is concerned that the unbundling would lead to the privatisation of Eskom, which would lead to job shedding.