A 3 year review of Cape Town's traffic chaos

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
Talks of the levels being eased and the booze ban being lifted, Prof parry gives us reasons why and if we are indeed ready for this:
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 12:23
Is there an Animal Ivermectin shortage? - SAVA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn - President at South African Veterinary Association (Sava)
Today at 12:27
President Ramaphosa addresses NEDLAC on economic recovery- Audio
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
Were the Cuban Covid-19 drugs confiscated? - SANDF responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Siphiwe Dlamini
Today at 12:28
Public school teachers return to work, dealing with COVID-19 loss of colleagues
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Basic Education spokesperson
Today at 12:37
The Commission will hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence from the former Chairperson of Standing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Why didn't SAPS enforce regulations on the beach?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 12:40
In the pursuit of herd immunity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wim Delva
Today at 12:41
Jacob Zuma openly defies Zondo commission, says he is ready to be jailed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:45
Mokgoro says serving NW residents remains his priority
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West
Today at 12:45
Open letter: SA People's Vaccine Campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)
Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.
Today at 12:52
Could a Reddit war come to the JSE?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:52
Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 13:40
Food - Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in CT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siba Mtongana
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Today at 14:40
The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Beryl Eichenberger
Today at 14:50
Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sibusiso Mashiloane
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Stevens - founded Geneva Network in 2015
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Uganda's Bobi Wine fills an election petition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Nakirya - News Correspondent
Today at 16:05
Redi Tlhabi | The ANC and its factions: A threat to the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Redi Tlhabi
Today at 16:20
Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant Novavax reported that results from mid-stage trials showed its vaccine had 60% efficacy preventing Covid-19. 1 February 2021 12:14 PM
Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year Public school teachers are returning to work on Monday to prepare for the official reopening on 15 February. 1 February 2021 11:13 AM
Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed Sahpra last week announced it will allow the use of Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances. 1 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Local
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade? UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible. 1 February 2021 10:28 AM
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week. 1 February 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Today With Kieno Kammies
arrow_forward
A 3 year review of Cape Town's traffic chaos

A 3 year review of Cape Town's traffic chaos

18 February 2019 8:26 AM

Megan Bruwer, transportation engineering lecturer at the Civil Engineering Department of Stellenbosch University, explains to Kieno Kammies how and why traffic congestion in the City of Cape Town and surrounds has escalated in recent years.


More episodes from Today With Kieno Kammies

Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-The best investment! Is there such a thing?

1 February 2021 11:44 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman

1 February 2021 11:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with the BBC Pete Ross

1 February 2021 10:40 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Novavax vaccine trial shows people can be re-infected with Covid

1 February 2021 10:38 AM

Prof Glenda Gray

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

1 February 2021 9:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open line

1 February 2021 9:43 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changing your business model in the face of a pandemic

29 January 2021 12:18 PM

With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The slotmachine in your pocket - The addictive nature of Tech

29 January 2021 11:46 AM

The future now with dr Roze Phillips.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Classic Vinyl sales still strong despite the pandemic

29 January 2021 10:59 AM

Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International news with Deutsche Welle

29 January 2021 10:26 AM

With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo

Local Business

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

Local

Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade?

Politics

Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players

World

EWN Highlights

CT woman expected in court for breaking lockdown regulations on alcohol

1 February 2021 11:55 AM

Mkhize: No decision yet on whether govt leaders will be first to get vaccine

1 February 2021 11:29 AM

COVID-19 PTSD ‘exploding’ amongst educators, says Naptosa

1 February 2021 10:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA