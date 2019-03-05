Barbs Wire - EFF supporters littering as UFS student cleans up

Barbs Wire - stories making waves online with Barbara Friedman
The viral video showing Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo hitting BabesM Wodumo is continuing to outrage social media users and #LockUpMampintsha is now the latest trending hashtag.
What's the #VansChallenge all about
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST