Election 2019 under the microscope with Melanie Verwoerd

Kieno Kammies speaks to Melanie Verwoerd about the build-up to the general elections which will be taking place on May 8th 2019. This is the first of a weekly discussion she will be having with Kieno, looking at various aspects and dynamics of the election process.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST