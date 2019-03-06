Hawks bust ex-Stellies fees boss for R21m fraud

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase talks to Kieno about the arrest of a prominent former Stellenbosch University employee accused of defrauding them of R21million which he allegedly paid to Maties rugby club.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST