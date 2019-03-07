French government announces changes to its French Tech Visa

Kieno Kammies speaks to Alexis Grosskopf of French South African Tech Labs about recent changes by the French government to their French Tech Visa - which makes it easier for those in the tech arena to find employment at more than 10 000 startups.
Prof Glenda GrayLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Nkosana Madi Entrepreneur.
The future now with dr Roze Phillips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kieno speaks to Jacques Vosloo Co-Owner of Mabu Vinyl.
With Clifford Coonan Deutsche Welle corresponded.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jan Vermeulen Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za.LISTEN TO PODCAST